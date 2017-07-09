Foreigners at Hauz Khas may be on terror hit list; police tighten security

Police have beefed up security following a spate of attacks on tourists in Europe

The Police have tightened security in the popular (HKV) following intelligence inputs about possible targeting of foreign visitors by terror outfits.



Restaurateurs, however, alleged that these measures were aimed at harassing them and harming their business. They have alleged that though they were allowed to run their restaurants till 1 am, the police personnel start coming in at 11 pm and pester them to shut down.



They even claimed the police were mulling banning ladies' nights in pubs and bars at HKV, a charge denied by police.



The South District Police have stepped up security at in view of recent incidents of on foreign tourists in various European countries, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh said.



He said restaurants were allowed to serve customers till 1 am but the timing for the last order was 12.30 am.



The officer also said that the excise department has been requested to conduct a drive to check and ensure no liquor was served to people below 25 years.



The traffic unit has been requested to deploy teams to check drunken driving incidents which often result in road accidents.



As a public awareness measure, several signages are being erected on the road leading up to HKV, warning and creating awareness against drunken driving, added the officer.



A restaurateur, however, said BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been apprised of their grievances and he has assured them help.



"The police personnel start coming in at 11 o'clock and ask us to shut down. There are no written orders that have been issued in this regard but we have been facing these issues for the last week or so," a restaurateur, not wishing to be named, said.

