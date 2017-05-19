Forex reserves down $443.6 mn to $375.27 bn due to fall in currency assets

In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of $375.71 billion

After touching a record high, the country's reserves declined marginally by $443.6 million to $ 375.27 billion in the week to May 12, due to fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve said.



(FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, dipped by $429.4 million to $351.10 billion in the reporting week, the RBI said.



Expressed in terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.



Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion after rising for the first time in past few weeks in the previous week.



The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund decreased by $5.5 million to $1.454 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $8.7 million to $2.280 billion, the RBI said.

Press Trust of India