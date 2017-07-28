Forget Karnataka's flag, listen to Bihar's own state anthem

The government of Bihar calls it the ‘state song and prayer’. Running two minutes and 41 seconds, titled 'Bihar - The garland of India', sung by Bollywood singers Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, the song has catapulted Bihar into an exclusive league of Indian states with their own official songs.
“Yes it is the official song of Bihar. It was written 5 years ago to mark the occasion of 100 years with Bihar Divas celebrated on March 22 every year,” confirmed Shailesh Kumar, JD(U) member of Bihar Assembly from Jamalpur. Bihar Divas marks the day when the state of Bihar was carved out of the Bengal Presidency in 1912. It is celebrated with fervour by residents of Bihar and people from Bihar settled across the globe. Nitish Kumar, who was the chief minister of Bihar when this song was penned, had personally supervised the grandiose year-long celebrations marking 100 years of Bihar in 2012.
While states like Karnataka have been trying to moot the idea of their own state flag, an official state song has been adopted by some states other than Bihar as well. Most of these are south of the Vindhyas. They include Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and, of course, Karnataka. In addition, the northeastern state of Assam also has its own state anthem. But in the Hindi-belt, only Bihar stands out for having its own state anthem.
