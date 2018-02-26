Former Cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Subramanian, former of the Union passed away due to on Monday.

Confirming the news, the (IAS) Association took to and said, " Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us."

The cremation ceremony of will take place at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium at 5.30 pm on Monday.

Defence also expressed condolence over the demise of

"Former Subramanyam is no more. Saddened by the news. He was affable, full of ideas and energy.

In many a debate on TV channels, shared thoughts with him. Condolences to his family and his fraternity," Sitharaman tweeted.

Union of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani also mourned his death. This is what she tweeted: