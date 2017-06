Former judge C S Karnan was arrested on Tuesday by the West from in Tamil Nadu.

The CID acted on a Supreme Court order sentencing Karnan to six months jail.

"We have arrested former high court judge Karnan from south India," a senior officer of the CID told PTI.

The apex court had sentenced Karnan to six months jail for contempt of court on May 9, when he was a serving judge of the

Karnan retired from service on June 12. He became the first high court judge to have retired as a fugitive.