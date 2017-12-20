JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Calcutta HC judge Karnan released from jail

Karnan is the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

C S Karnan
Former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan comes out of the Presidency Jail after serving six-month sentence for contempt charges in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was released from jail today after serving a six- nonth sentence for contempt of court.

The sentence was awarded by the Supreme Court in May.


Karnan left the Presidency Correctional Home premises around 11.00 am, his wife Saraswati Karnan said.

His wife and elder son, who reached here last night from Chennai, accompanied him.

Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on June 20 after he had evaded the police for over a month. The Supreme Court passed the six-month jail sentence on him on May 9.

Karnan is the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail.

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 20:59 IST

