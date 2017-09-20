Former Carborundum Universal Ltd Chairman M V Murugappan passes away

M V Murugappan, the senior most member of the and former Chairman of Carborundum Universal Ltd, died following a brief illness on Tuesday. He was 81, and is survived by his wife, two daughters and grandchildren.

Murugappan spent his initial years in the construction business and was the Managing Director of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. He also became the Chairman of CUMI in 1995 and held that position till his retirement in 2004.

As the MD of CUMI, Murugappan was instrumental in setting up Coromandel Prodorite Ltd, to pioneer the manufacture of acid resistant cements and reinforce plastic and chemical equipment.

Under his leadership, CUMI grew into India’s leading manufacturer of abrasives. His vision for technological leadership in the domain of materials led the company to expand into and to invest in backward-integration projects in hydro-electric and thermal energy.