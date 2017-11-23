JUST IN
Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge get hitched

The newlywed couple, who met through a common friend, got engaged in April this year

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge. Photo: Instagram (@anjiestylediva)

'Chak De' star Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan have tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The couple had a registered marriage on Thursday.

The first pictures after their wedding have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.

While Sagarika donned a beautiful red saree, Zaheer chose a peach kurta pyjama for the wedding.

Their friend Anjana Sharma shared the photographs on her Instagram account.

The newlywed couple, who met through a common friend, got engaged in April this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 16:15 IST

