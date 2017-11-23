Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge get hitched

'Chak De' star and Indian cricketer have tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The couple had a registered marriage on Thursday.

The first pictures after their have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.

While Sagarika donned a beautiful red saree, Zaheer chose a peach kurta pyjama for the

Their friend Anjana Sharma shared the photographs on her Instagram account.

The newlywed couple, who met through a common friend, got engaged in April this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)