Former HC judge Karnan taken to Kolkata, to be lodged in Presidency jail

A 7-judge bench had sentenced him to 6 months imprisonment for contempt of court

Arrested former Calcutta High judge C S Karnan was brought here from and taken to the Presidency correctional home (jail), on Wednesday.



A team of state CID officers brought him by an flight, a senior police officer said.



Karnan, who had been evading arrest since the May 9 Supreme order awarding a six-month jail term, was arrested last night by a team of CID from a private resort at Malumichampatti, about six km from Coimbatore, where he was "hiding" for the past few days.



"His medical tests were completed at the airport and he was taken straightaway to the jail", the officer said.



Tight security arrangements were made at the airport where senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, were present.



The former high judge was brought to from Coimbatore by a private airline past midnight yesterday and later accommodated in the retiring room in the airport complex amid tight security.



Three police teams from were camping in Coimbatore and traced Karnan on the basis of his mobile phone calls with the Tamil Nadu Police providing technical support to trace his whereabouts, a senior local police officer had said.



Karnan, who earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court, had retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.



A seven-judge bench of the Supreme headed by Chief Justice of J S Khehar, had sentenced him to six months imprisonment for contempt of



Three days after the sentence, Karnan had moved the apex for staying his arrest.



Enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1983, Karnan was appointed a judge of the Madras High in 2009. He was transferred to the Calcutta High on March 11, 2016.

Press Trust of India