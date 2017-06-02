Former Infosys Executive Shashi Shekar Vempati appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

Former Executive has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati, it was announced on Friday.

The appointment was made on the recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Vice President

The appointment is for five years from the date of assumption of office. Vempati is serving as a part-time member of the Board since February 2016.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Vempati has over two decades of experience as a technocrat with specialisation in areas of corporate management and digital media.

He worked in for more than a decade in North America.

He holds two patents in his name: Real Time Business Event Monitoring, Tracking and Execution Architecture and System and Method for Monitoring and Management of Inventory of Products and Assets in Real Time.