TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

Are you an Indian stuck on Mars? Trust Sushma Swaraj to help you come back
Business Standard

Former judge fires at power line workers over frequent power cuts

The incident took place when workers were fixing the transmission line outside the judge's house

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

Data from Uday website show reduction of 4.03 percentage points in aggregate technical and commercial losses in three months as on December 31, 2016. This suggests government may have already achieved its 2018-19 target of reducing losses to 15%
An FIR has been lodged and the former judicial magistrate has been booked for attempt to murder

Irked over frequent power cuts, a former judge on Thursday, allegedly opened fire at Haryana electricity board workers while they were fixing the transmission line outside his house in Gurgaon, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Civil Lines area last evening, police said.

"The accused, A K Raghav, opened fire on a group of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) technicians and linesmen," ACP (Crime) Manish Sehgal said.

An FIR has been lodged and the former judicial magistrate has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.

"He fired a few shots in the air and four towards the workers. The bullets hit a tractor-trolley and its tyres," the ACP said.

DHBVN Superintending Engineer, Naveen Sharma, said there were eight to 10 technicians and linesmen present at the spot, which is close to the residences of the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

"The retired judge opened fire when the workers were replacing the wires to improve transmission in the area," he said.

"The act is unacceptable from a person who has served such a critical post in the judiciary. A written complaint was given to the Civil Lines Police immediately after the incident," Sharma said.

The Superintending Engineer denied any power crisis in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Former judge fires at power line workers over frequent power cuts

The incident took place when workers were fixing the transmission line outside the judge's house

The incident took place when workers were fixing the transmission line outside the judge's house Irked over frequent power cuts, a former judge on Thursday, allegedly opened fire at Haryana electricity board workers while they were fixing the transmission line outside his house in Gurgaon, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Civil Lines area last evening, police said.

"The accused, A K Raghav, opened fire on a group of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) technicians and linesmen," ACP (Crime) Manish Sehgal said.

An FIR has been lodged and the former judicial magistrate has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.

"He fired a few shots in the air and four towards the workers. The bullets hit a tractor-trolley and its tyres," the ACP said.

DHBVN Superintending Engineer, Naveen Sharma, said there were eight to 10 technicians and linesmen present at the spot, which is close to the residences of the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

"The retired judge opened fire when the workers were replacing the wires to improve transmission in the area," he said.

"The act is unacceptable from a person who has served such a critical post in the judiciary. A written complaint was given to the Civil Lines Police immediately after the incident," Sharma said.

The Superintending Engineer denied any power crisis in the area. image
Business Standard
177 22

Former judge fires at power line workers over frequent power cuts

The incident took place when workers were fixing the transmission line outside the judge's house

Irked over frequent power cuts, a former judge on Thursday, allegedly opened fire at Haryana electricity board workers while they were fixing the transmission line outside his house in Gurgaon, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Civil Lines area last evening, police said.

"The accused, A K Raghav, opened fire on a group of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) technicians and linesmen," ACP (Crime) Manish Sehgal said.

An FIR has been lodged and the former judicial magistrate has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.

"He fired a few shots in the air and four towards the workers. The bullets hit a tractor-trolley and its tyres," the ACP said.

DHBVN Superintending Engineer, Naveen Sharma, said there were eight to 10 technicians and linesmen present at the spot, which is close to the residences of the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

"The retired judge opened fire when the workers were replacing the wires to improve transmission in the area," he said.

"The act is unacceptable from a person who has served such a critical post in the judiciary. A written complaint was given to the Civil Lines Police immediately after the incident," Sharma said.

The Superintending Engineer denied any power crisis in the area.

image
Business Standard
177 22