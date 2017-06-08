Former judge fires at power line workers over frequent power cuts

-
Irked over frequent power cuts, a former judge on Thursday, allegedly opened fire at Haryana electricity board workers while they were fixing the transmission line outside his house in Gurgaon, police said.
No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Civil Lines area last evening, police said.
"The accused, A K Raghav, opened fire on a group of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) technicians and linesmen," ACP (Crime) Manish Sehgal said.
An FIR has been lodged and the former judicial magistrate has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.
"He fired a few shots in the air and four towards the workers. The bullets hit a tractor-trolley and its tyres," the ACP said.
DHBVN Superintending Engineer, Naveen Sharma, said there were eight to 10 technicians and linesmen present at the spot, which is close to the residences of the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.
"The retired judge opened fire when the workers were replacing the wires to improve transmission in the area," he said.
"The act is unacceptable from a person who has served such a critical post in the judiciary. A written complaint was given to the Civil Lines Police immediately after the incident," Sharma said.
The Superintending Engineer denied any power crisis in the area.