Former Karnataka CM, Dharam Singh passes away at 80 after cardiac arrest

Former N. passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 80.

He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

"Singh died at 11.54 a.m. following a massive in the intensive care unit (ICU)," a spokesperson of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital told IANS.

Singh, who has been ailing for some time due to age-related symptoms, was in the hospital for treatment to his respiratory system.

A veteran leader for over six decades, Singh was the of the first coalition in the southern state from May 28, 2004 to February 3, 2006 with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

Singh was an from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-2014 and a seven-time legislator from the Jewargi assembly segment in the state's northern district of Kalaburgi from 1978-2008.

Born on December 25, 1936, Singh, a Rajput, was the ruling party's state unit President from 1999-2004.