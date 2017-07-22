TRENDING ON BS
Metro travellers, be prepared: DMRC staff may go on strike on Monday
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav reviews Samajwadi Party membership drive

Akhilesh had launched statewide membership drive in April

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is chairing a meeting here to review the ongoing party membership drive in the state.

Senior Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav is also present in the meeting at the party headquarters. Sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Legislative Assembly, party's district presidents and other office bearers are attending the meeting.

After the routeing of the party in the last assembly elections, former chief minister and party president Akhilesh had launched statewide membership drive in April.

Apart from traditional filling up of membership forms, the party for the first time also adopted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) style of inviting people to give a missed call on a designated number to become party members.

It set up a dedicated number (78599-99999) and asked where people to drop a missed call so that they are contacted by the party for further formalities. The party is also offering membership through its website.

