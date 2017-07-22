Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav reviews Samajwadi Party membership drive

Chief is chairing a meeting here to review the ongoing party membership drive in the state.

Senior Party leader is also present in the meeting at the party headquarters. Sitting and former Members of (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Legislative Assembly, party's district presidents and other office bearers are attending the meeting.

After the routeing of the party in the last assembly elections, former chief minister and party president Akhilesh had launched statewide membership drive in April.

Apart from traditional filling up of membership forms, the party for the first time also adopted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) style of inviting people to give a missed call on a designated number to become party members.

It set up a dedicated number (78599-99999) and asked where people to drop a missed call so that they are contacted by the party for further formalities. The party is also offering membership through its website.