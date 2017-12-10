Fortis case: Victim's father files police complaint

Father of a 7-year-old girl, who died of dengue at the Hospital here, has filed a police complaint against the hospital group, but no has been registered in the case, police said today.



"The father of the deceased child filed the complaint at Sushant Lok police station on Friday," SHO said.



"But we have not filed an yet as a preliminary investigation is on in the matter. We are waiting for an official copy of the inquiry report on the matter by a government panel," he said.In his complaint, Jayant Singh, urged the police to register the for "culpable homicide" owing to criminal negligence against Hospital, Gurgaon, and also, forgery and destruction of evidence by the hospital management and doctors.Singh held that the hospital was "criminally negligent in the course of his daughter's treatment".He accused 18 persons, including chairman, Memorial Research Institute, executive vice-chairman, Healthcare, and nine doctors, for his daughter's death.Singh also alleged in the complaint that the hospital forged the parents' signatures in "crucial and important treatment-related documents, that is, consent forms".Healthcare, however, maintained that they were "yet to receive any formal complaint".