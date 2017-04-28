Fortis gets notice from Maharashtra FDA for two hospitals

Matter pertains to single-use devices that are used for angioplasty to remove blockages in arteries

has received a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its two hospitals in for reusing single-use medical devices and overcharging the patients for the products.



"We are in a receipt of a notice from Food and Drug Administration for Fortis Hospitals Mulund and Vashi. The company is in the process of submitting the response on averments made," on Friday said in a regulatory filing.



The matter pertains to single-use devices that are used for in order to remove blockages in



Fortis clarified on the matter on the after reports pointed out alleged lapses on the part of the company's two hospitals in



Senior hospital officials can get two years in jail if found guilty by the



"We as as an organisation constantly endeavour to bring about greater accessibility, affordability and reliability in delivering healthcare to our patients with a continuous focus on quality care and patient safety," the company said.



stock ended 5.10 per cent up at Rs 220.35 on

Press Trust of India