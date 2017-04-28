TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Fortis gets notice from Maharashtra FDA for two hospitals

Matter pertains to single-use devices that are used for angioplasty to remove blockages in arteries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An exterior view of the Fortis Memorial Hospital is pictured at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi

Fortis Healthcare has received a notice from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its two hospitals in Mumbai for reusing single-use medical devices and overcharging the patients for the products.

"We are in a receipt of a notice from Food and Drug Administration for Fortis Hospitals Mulund and Vashi. The company is in the process of submitting the response on averments made," Fortis Healthcare on Friday said in a regulatory filing.

The matter pertains to single-use devices that are used for angioplasty in order to remove blockages in arteries.

Fortis clarified on the matter on the BSE after reports pointed out alleged lapses on the part of the company's two hospitals in Mumbai.

Senior hospital officials can get two years in jail if found guilty by the FDA.

"We as as an organisation constantly endeavour to bring about greater accessibility, affordability and reliability in delivering healthcare to our patients with a continuous focus on quality care and patient safety," the company said.

Fortis Healthcare stock ended 5.10 per cent up at Rs 220.35 on BSE.

