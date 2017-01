Four coaches of derailed at Jhakhim station in Bihar's Aurangabad district tonight but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.

The derailment occurred when the train was approaching Jhakhim station when wheels of four coaches jumped the track due to some technical problem, station manager Mohammad Anwar said.

Public Relations Officer Arvind Kumar Rajak, however, said it was a mock drill to gauge preparedness.

Jhakhim falls on Mughalsarai-Gaya section under Mughalsarai division of the ECR.