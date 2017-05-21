Four militants, three jawans killed in Naugam encounter along LoC

Gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants

Four were killed in a fierce that began along the (LoC) in the sector in north Kashmir on Saturday in which three also lost their lives.



The gun battle had ensued when alert had foiled an bid by the



"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.



Overall, the number of killed in the had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.



"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the site.



Two were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the

