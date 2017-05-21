TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India hasn't won, ICJ may dismiss Jadhav's case by year-end: Khawar Qureshi
Business Standard

Four militants, three jawans killed in Naugam encounter along LoC

Gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative image Indian Army personnel while taking positions
Representative image Indian Army personnel while taking positions

Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives.

The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants.



"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the encounter.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Four militants, three jawans killed in Naugam encounter along LoC

Gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants

Gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives.

The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants.

"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the encounter. image
Business Standard
177 22

Four militants, three jawans killed in Naugam encounter along LoC

Gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants

Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives.

The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants.

"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the encounter.

image
Business Standard
177 22