Four yrs of NDA: BJP claims development, Cong says Modi 'betrayed'; updates

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned several events to mark four years of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. While the BJP is looking to highlight the achievements of Modi government, Congress aims to underline the government's failures through the programmes.

The BJP will launch a massive reach out programmes from May 27 to June 11 to enumerate the work done by various ministries of the NDA government. As part of the programme, Prime Minister will be addressing a public meeting at Cuttack in Odisha on Saturday.

According to party's state media chief Anand Sharma, the state BJP would organise Abhinandan Yatra, Modi Marathon, Booth Contact Campaign, Kamal Sandesh Rally, etc., so that the people could be informed about the achievements of the government.





BJP president addressed a press conference on Saturday to list out the achievements of the Modi government in the last four years. He said Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty, and ushered in politics of development in these years.

Shah also said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.

On the other hand, the Congress has decided to observe "Betrayal Day" across the country on Saturday. Under the programme, press conferences will be held in 20 different cities, including the capital, by senior party leaders such as Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, and Randeep Singh Surjewala.



1. Modi govt ended politics of dynasty, says Shah: Listing out the achievements of the NDA government on its fourth anniversary, Shah said PM Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty, and ushered in politics of development in the country.

The BJP president said the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.



2. Govt looking for long-term solution to high fuel prices: Commenting on high fuel prices, Shah said the government was working on a long-term solution to the problem.

The current prices of petrol & diesel were the same during three years of Congress government. But they are fed up of these raised prices in only three days in our government? Government is thinking about that & will form a long-term solution for it: BJP President pic.twitter.com/DccgbfQvqu — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

3. Rahul's version of PM's report card: Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi on Saturday by giving out his "report card" in a tweet.



4 Yr. Report Card



Agriculture: F

Foreign Policy: F

Fuel Prices: F

Job Creation: F



Slogan Creation: A+

Self Promotion: A+

Yoga: B-



Remarks:

Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2018

Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Cuttack in Odisha today, on Saturday, to mark the fourth year of his government.

Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack ahead of the visit.

5. Congress to observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas': The Congress party will observe Betrayal Day (Vishwasghat Diwas) on Saturday to mark Modi-led BJP government's four years in the Centre.

Senior Congress leaders will hold press conferences in 20 different cities across the country on Saturday.

In other places, state unit presidents and AICC incharges will hold press conferences to mark the protest. State units have also been asked to stage protests at the district level.

6. BJP to take achievements to 100,000 influencers, experts: BJP President will lead an exercise to reach-out to 100,000 personalities from different walks of life to highlight the achievements of NDA government.

The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers -- both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states -- MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

It will also include a special contact drive in SC and ST localities and also with senior citizens, he said.





7. BJP leaders asked to interact with at least 25 renowned people: As part of the reach-out programme, each BJP leader has been asked to interact with at least 25 renowned people from various fields such as retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

"As part of the programme, each BJP leader will interact with at least 25 renowned people from various fields such as retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, retired bureaucrats, retired army personnel, sports stars, and writers, among others, and will inform them about the achievements of the Modi government in the past four years," BJP general secretary Arun Singh said.

8. PM Modi hails good governance: Modi on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation.



Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

9. Modi government failed on all fronts, says Mayawati: Addressing a press conference, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked Modi government saying it had failed on all fronts.

This government has failed on all fronts. terms everything he does as historic, I think that is why fuel prices are at a historic high during his government: BSP Chief Mayawati on 4 years of Modi govt pic.twitter.com/HrhdF8q4II — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2018

10. Adityanath lauds PM Modi's development vision: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed Modi saying 'that his unbiased development has benefitted the citizens of the country.'





Speaking to ANI, on the completion of four years of Modi government, Adityanath said, "I congratulate the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) his entire cabinet for successful four years in the central government. The policies of development have reached the poor, disadvantaged, women and farmers without any discrimination and casteism."





With agency inputs