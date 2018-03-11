France's Safran expects more deals in Indian commercial aerospace market

Buoyed by the USD 12.5 billion deal with SpiceJet, French Safran's has said it expects more such big deals and higher share in the Indian commercial market. Safran, which has a significant presence in across commercial and defence segments, has just inked a USD 12.5 billion (over Rs 810 billion) worth deal with no-frills for CFM aircraft engines. The Safran- deal, under which around 340 engines are to be supplied to the budget carrier, is also one of the biggest in Indian aviation sector. "Of course, it is a big deal and when you a sign a deal of more than USD 12 billion you are extremely happy... It is extremely important for CFM, and General Electric, which is our partner in this joint venture. We have to produce 340 engines even if it is over a long period of time, it is something extremely exciting for a company like ours," Group and Director told Speaking soon after signing the pact with SpiceJet, he also said that is a growing country in terms of commercial market. Indian carriers have substantial orders for new aircraft as they embark on ambitious expansion plans amid growing demand in the domestic aviation space. They are likely to induct more than 900 aircraft in the coming years. To a query on whether expects more deals like that of with SpiceJet, Petitcolin replied in the affirmative. "Yes of course. is a growing country in terms of commercial market. You have a growth in the range of 17 per cent a year.

We need more and more aeroplanes. We are one of the two leaders (in engine manufacturing) in the world. We have a market share of over 70 per cent in the short medium range aircraft segment. We wish to have a better and higher market share in India," he said. and Group have now finalised the purchase of engines to power a total of 155 737 MAX planes along with spare engines to support the fleet. The deal was inked at the signing ceremony on Saturday on the occasion of French visit to CFM engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between and The has also signed a ten-year Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with that covers all engines powering SpiceJet's 737 MAX planes. RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM guarantees maintenance costs for all SpiceJet's engines on a pay by hour basis. According to India's website, more than 1,000 CFM 56 and LEAP engines are in service. The company's joint venture with (HAL) in manufactures and LEAP components for and GE, to provide maintenance training for operators of engines.