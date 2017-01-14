Free learning, counselling for students in J&K

The Department of and Research in Jammu will launch a maiden initiative to provide free learning, coaching and counselling facilities to the students appearing for the NEET, JEE and CET.

Launched on the initiative of Minister for Finance and Culture, Dr Haseeb Drabu, the facility would be formally rolled out by the end of this month.

Under the initiative, IT-enabled learning materials, including video lectures, e- and written notes will be available in all the government across the state to facilitate the students to crack NEET, JEE and CET and other competitive examinations.

"The students can come to any Central Library or District Library between 10 am to 4 pm to avail the facility," Director and Research, Mukhtar-ul-Aziz said.

Aziz added that multi-media offline video and online mentorship will also be available to the students to clear any misconceptions

He said, the NEET and JEE package has been specially designed with comprehensive course material for medical and engineering entrance examination aspirants.

He further said that the study material covers theory with illustrations, revision notes, special tips and tricks, practice questions, and solved NEET, JEE and AIPMT papers.

The director of said that the students can avail the facility for preparing for IAS, KAS and other competitive examinations as well.