Free Tibet movement: Is anyone in India still sounding emotive battle cry?

The promised land of Chushi Gangdruk looks like the Shangri-la of fable. Snow-capped mountain peaks piercing through clouds, sparkling blue streams rushing through gorges and mists enveloping a fairytale township.

But like a distant dream overwhelmed by gritty reality, this is a picture contained in a wooden frame. It hangs on a wall of Jangchup Dorjee’s coffee shop in the settlement of Majnu ka Tila, the heart of everything Tibet in Delhi. “This is where I lived,” Dorjee points to a monastery in the picture, a modest hut on a hill top. The photograph of Ga-Kyegu ...