Free travel in DTC, cluster buses during odd-even days: Delhi govt

The government will allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and during the odd-even scheme to encourage the use of public transport, Transport Minister said on Friday.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

"To encourage the use of public transport during Odd-Even, govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and from 13-17 November," Gahlot tweeted.

Chief Minister said the move will encourage people to switch to public transport.

The Transport Corporation has a bus fleet of around 4,000 buses while there are over 1,600 that form the backbone of the public transport along with Metro.

According to official data, carry around 35 lakh passengers every day.

However, since the came to power, the DTC has not been able to purchase any new bus.

The odd-even scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.