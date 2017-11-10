Free travel in DTC, cluster buses during odd-even days: Delhi govt

The Delhi
government will allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and cluster buses
during the odd-even scheme to encourage the use of public transport, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
said on Friday.
The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi
for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.
"To encourage the use of public transport during Odd-Even, Delhi
govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses
from 13-17 November," Gahlot tweeted.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
said the move will encourage people to switch to public transport.
The Delhi
Transport Corporation has a bus fleet of around 4,000 buses while there are over 1,600 cluster buses
that form the backbone of the public transport along with Metro.
According to official data, DTC buses
carry around 35 lakh passengers every day.
However, since the AAP
came to power, the DTC has not been able to purchase any new bus.
The odd-even scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
