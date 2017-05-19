Free Wi-Fi service to be launched at 28 stations along Konkan network

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the facility on May 21

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the facility on May 21

Railway minister will inaugurate the free wi-fi facility at 28 stations of Railway on Sunday, an official said on Friday.



"We have tied up with Maharashtra's leading broadband and internet service provider company Joister, which will provide free wi-fi hotspots at 28 stations on the Railway network and Railway minister will inaugurate this facility on May 21," the official said.



"The move will help commuters of Railway and tourists to access essential information available on the internet. They will be able to use their time productively while waiting for the trains," the official added.



The will be provided at stations located between Kolad and Madure, the official said adding that Prabhu will launch the services from Kudal railway station.



Giving details about the service, Nikunj Kampani, CMD of Joister Infoserve said, " Railway has tied up with us to provide with 2 mbps, 24 hours free and it will cover the station entrance and the surrounding area with unlimited data download."



As part of the government's 'Digital India' campaign, Joister has so far set up total 700 free wi-fi hotspots in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Satara and Solapur, he said.



"Recently, Maharashtra police department gave its consent to us to set up free wi-fi services in Solapur, Konkan, Pune and Satara police stations, as well as in the offices of senior police officials," Kampani said.

Press Trust of India