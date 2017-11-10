Freedom of Expression or 'obscene representation'? The case against Bala G

Freelance was arrested on November 5, 2017 for defaming the Chief Minister of the South Indian State of Tamil Nadu.

The case has stirred up new debates on the boundaries of freedom of speech and silencing of critics.

In the morning of November 5, G Balakrishnan (Bala), an independent editorial cartoonist based in Tirunelveli district, was arrested by the Crime Branch wing of Tamil Nadu police for a cartoon he posted on social media criticising the district administration and Chief Minister

He stands accused of “obscene representation” and defamation and was booked under Sections 67 of Information Technology Act and 501 of the Indian Penal Code.