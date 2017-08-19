TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Freight rates up by Rs 1,000 on busy movements, trucks shortage in Delhi

Delhi to Pune, Bengaluru freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 29,000, Rs 62,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representational image

Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday following tight position of trucks coupled with better cargo movements.

Transporters said tight availability of trucks and increased cargo movements mainly pushed up freight rates.


Delhi to Pune, Bengaluru and Gwalior freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 29,000, Rs 62,000 and Rs 12,000.

Rates to Vijayawada, Coimbatore and Kochi also enquired higher by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 60,000, Rs 69,000 and Rs 73,000.

Elsewhere, rest other centres freight rates maintained overnight levels on some support.

