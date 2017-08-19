Freight rates up by Rs 1,000 on busy movements, trucks shortage in Delhi

-
ALSO READGST impact: Trucks save 8 hrs on Chennai-Delhi run Freight rates dip on tight cargo movements Lufthansa Cargo increases India flights to increase freight traffic share Freight rates remain flat on ample cargo movements, easy truck availability Shipping firms should be cautious in ordering of new ships: Pradeep Rajan
-
Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday following tight position of trucks coupled with better cargo movements.
Transporters said tight availability of trucks and increased cargo movements mainly pushed up freight rates.
Delhi to Pune, Bengaluru and Gwalior freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 29,000, Rs 62,000 and Rs 12,000.
Rates to Vijayawada, Coimbatore and Kochi also enquired higher by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 60,000, Rs 69,000 and Rs 73,000.
Elsewhere, rest other centres freight rates maintained overnight levels on some support.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU