Comiti Paul Edward has been detained for violating visa norms in Srinagar: Police

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir, security forces
Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a French journalist here for making a documentary on pellet victims.

"Comiti Paul Edward has been detained for violating visa norms in Srinagar," a senior police officer said.

Edward was arrested on Sunday evening from Kothibagh area. He was meeting separatists and pellet victims in the city to shoot his documentary, the officer said.

Scores of protesting youths suffered injuries from pellet guns used in 2016 following an unrest in the valley after the July 8 killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. Some lost vision totally or partially after their injuries.

Edward has a passport and a business visa for India, valid upto December 22, 2018, the officer said.

A business visa does not allow anyone to make a documentary on political or security related issues. An FIR under section 14B of the Passport Act has been registered against the French national, he said.

The French Embassy has also been informed about Edward's detention, the officer said.
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 10:41 IST

