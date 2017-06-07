TRENDING ON BS
French open 2017: Bopanna, Dabrowski enter mixed doubles final

The Indo-Canadian pair beat Czech Republic's Hlavackova, France's Vasselin 7-5, 6-3

IANS  |  Paris 

Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski
Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski. Photo: Twitter (@rolandgarros)

Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski registered a straight sets victory to enter the final of the mixed doubles category at the French Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair sent France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic crashing out with a 7-5, 6-3 verdict in the semi-finals.

Bopanna and Dabrowski survived a tough challenge from Hlavackova and Edouard in the opening set before dominating the second set to earn a shot at the title.

The seventh-seeded Indo-Canadian combination will meet the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah in the final.

