French open 2017: Bopanna, Dabrowski enter mixed doubles final

Indian star and his Canadian partner registered a straight sets victory to enter the final of the category at the French Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair sent France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic crashing out with a 7-5, 6-3 verdict in the semi-

Bopanna and Dabrowski survived a tough challenge from Hlavackova and Edouard in the opening set before dominating the second set to earn a shot at the title.

The seventh-seeded Indo-Canadian combination will meet the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah in the final.