French Open: What makes Rafael Nadal's 10th Grand Slam win so spectacular

Let me confess. I'm a great fan of Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, and would have much rather written about him than anyone else. But the sweeping manner in which won the Men's Single title clash at the French Open on Sunday, making a name for himself in the history books of the game, was way too tempting for any enthusiast to ignore. The Spaniard had beaten Swiss player at in three straight sets at 6-2, 6-3 & 6-1.

In the process, Nadal became the first tennis player ever to have won any one of the events for the 10th time. The victory also took his overall number of wins to 15.

With this, the Spaniard topples former great Pete Sampras to become second on the list of all-time winners, just three behind to Swiss tennis megastar Roger Federer's 18.

Why winning a French Open is hard

There are solid reasons that make achieving 'La Decima' (the tenth in English) at the French Open a superlative feat.

The slow clay surface, the windy open conditions inside the stadium and the disruptions due to inclement weather—the French Open is the only major tournament without a retractable roof on its main court—all make it a devil of a tournament to string together seven straight wins.

Even former legends such as Arthur Ashe, Boris Becker, Jimmy Connors, Stefan Edberg, John Newcombe, and Pete Sampras were unsuccessful in mastering the tiresome clay surface. All of them missed their career only because they were never able to conquer Garros.

Why he is the best

This game is demanding and challenging because it is a tough physical sport in which injuries are a part and parcel. Nadal's problems with his knees and foot have been well documented but his ability to disregard his excruciating pain and win 10 French Open titles in a span of 12 years is exceptional.

I remember in 2003, Nadal as a 17-year-old was forced to withdraw from what should have been his first win, due to a wrist injury. But the Spaniard has effectively worked on his problematic niggles that have forced him to stay away from tennis major tournaments so far.

Here is a 31-year-old who has earned himself a name with a 'La Decima' at the French, proving without a doubt, and against all odds, that he is several cuts above one-hit wonders at the That fact that Nadal has won other five Grand Slams on grass and hard courts only substantiates his prowess and claim to fame in the history of tennis.

What Federer has to say

Nadal's influence and superiority over Federer grew with every meeting of the pair during three compelling finals between 2006 and 2008.

Watching the usually stoic Federer kick the red dirt away in frustration and despair was evidence enough of Nadal's hold over his great rival.

Earlier this year, the Swiss megastar had even admitted that Nadal's authority on clay gave him the edge in other tournaments. He said, "Rafa has presented me with the biggest challenge in the game."

Conclusion

The game of tennis is as much mental as it is physical. Some would argue the former takes precedence. Other champions would not have been able to keep their head above water with the challenge set before them year after year - but not Nadal.

Doing a La Decima at the Garros isn't a cake walk by any stretch of the imagination. It's a great achievement -- one that seems rare to be equalled or surpassed for generations to come.