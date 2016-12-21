TRENDING ON BS
Fresh FIR against Goan cricket association officials for funds misuse

The accused allegedly deposited Rs 1 cr in a fake bank account during 2006-07

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

An FIR was filed on Wednesday against two senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) officials, including its president, and two former office-bearers, in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 1 crore, police said.

The Economic Offences Cell of Goa police registered the First Information Report against the GCA president Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke, the association's former chief Dayanand Narvekar and ex-treasurer Akbar Mulla for allegedly hatching criminal conspiracy and depositing Rs 1 crore in a fake bank account during 2006-07, they said.

"The funds were sent by the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to GCA as a part of subsidy to buy television sets," a senior police officer said.

As per the FIR, all the accused opened an account fraudulently in the name of GCA in a local bank and deposited the cheque.

"The accused allegedly withdrew the money for their personal gain when the cheque was realised," he said.

This is the second such case against Desai, Phadke and Mulla, who were arrested in June this year after being accused of illegally opening a bank account and withdrawing Rs 2.87 crore from it in Panaji.

