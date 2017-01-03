Fresh snowfall brings tourism right on track in Kashmir

Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort of Gulmarg, has literally come as a boon from the heavens for winter sports and tourism-related activities in the Valley, with the Department making arrangements for hosting a 'Snow Carnival' later this month.

The carnival, which is organised by the Department annually at resort, was scheduled to be held in the first week of January but a prolonged dry spell across and scant snowfall at this winter almost dashed all hopes of holding the event this season.

"It has been snowing in since the wee hours today and if it continues for the next 48 hours, as has been forecast, we shall be able to organize a lot more snow-based activities during the coming Snow Carnival," Deputy Director Department Peerzada Zahoor told PTI.

Zahoor said the carnival will be held from January 21 to February 5 this year.

The department is planning a wide range of activities for wooing tourists to during the carnival, which has been a hit with the visitors in the past, he said.

"We will have ice hockey, snow boarding, snow sledging, snowball fight competition and painting competitions during the carnival," the official said.

He said Department will also organise a 'night bazaar' (market) and cultural shows at the bowl so that the tourists have a wider range of activities to choose from.

"If the snow accumulation is in the range of four to five feet, we will also add snow skiing to the events of the carnival," Zahoor said.

People associated with and travel trade in are hopeful that a good spell of snowfall will help them tide over part of the losses suffered during the summer unrest in the Valley.

"The related activities came to a standstill post-July due to the unrest in Kashmir. As the situation is getting back to normal, we hope the tourists will visit this winter to enjoy snowfall," Mohammad Shoaib, a travel agent, said.

He said low airfares to and from should also attract more tourists to visit the valley.

Fresh snowfall in and other higher reaches of started this morning while many parts of the valley were lashed by light to moderate rainfall.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather including light to moderate snowfall over the next three days in Kashmir.