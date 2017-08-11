Fresh wave of flood in Assam: 3.5 lakh people affected in 15 districts

A fresh wave of floods in has 3.55 lakh people in 15 districts with Chief Minister calling for intensifying relief and rescue operations.



Sonowal, who is in Delhi, today directed Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia to hold a video conference and talk to deputy commissioners of the districts to assess the intensity of the situation and undertake relief and rescue operations, a government release here said.



Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been by the fresh wave of floods following the one last month.An State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said 3.55 lakh people in 781 villages of 15 districts f the north eastern state were hit by the deluge caused by incessant rains in the upper reaches of Brahmaputra river.The report said Brahmaputra, Buridihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Sankosh rivers were flowing above danger levels and have submerged more than 20,000 hectares of cropland.Nearly 14,000 flood displaced people are taking shelter in 39 relief centres, the report added.