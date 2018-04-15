From arbitration to automatic blacklisting, here are the key court orders

No fetters on sale of industrial plot The Supreme Court last week ruled that the conditions for allotment of industrial plots do not stay once they are sold to entrepreneurs who paid full consideration. In this case, state-owned Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation allotted plots to a larger number of transporters and executed sale deeds in their favour.

They were supposed to start their units within two years. But there was a delay in starting the industries, allegedly because the state corporation did not provide infrastructures like road, electricity and water. ...