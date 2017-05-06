From Aryabhatta to Sans Frontier Satellite: It happens only in India

As the 'sans frontier' geosynchronous launch vehicle (GSLV-09) takes off from India's lone spaceport Sriharikota, ISRO's space might is pretty evident.

penned her name in the history by launching 104 satellites in a single rocket on February 15, 2017. From to GSLV-9, has come far ahead from the yore times of

Walking down the memory lane, here's a quick glimpse of the ISRO's giant footsteps.

1975, Aryabhatta: India's first was a 'make in India' gig, and was launched by the Soviet Union. It reentered the Earth's orbit post 19 years of the space travel. It was built to carry out experiments in astronomy and solar physics.

1979, Bhaskara: This was launched from Kapustin Yar for gathering the data vis-a-vis forestry, hydrology and geology. Albeit second, it happens to be the first which carried TV and cameras.

1980, Rohini: Second experimental launch of SLV-3 with Rohini. Mission successful!

1981, Bhaskara II: It re-entered into Earth's orbit in 1991 and collected huge chunks of information about land and water zones. One out of the two cameras malfunctioned, however, sent back more than 2000 images.

1982, INSAT-1 A: A communication launched by a US rocket. It was first meteorology of our country.

1983, INSAT-2B: A mirror image of the INSAT-1 A and served more than seven years.

1988, IRS-1A: Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) launched through a Russian rocket. It is the second developmental flight of ASLV with SROSS But the mission was failed.

1992, INSAT-2DT: 1,360 kg was initially an Arab and subsequently an Indian communication satellite, launched from French Guyana.

1994, Stretched Rohini Series: Abbreviated as SROSS, a group of satellites carried scientific and technology payloads to the space. It aided in the discovery of slew of gamma ray bursts.

1997, IRS 1-D: It is seventh in the line of the remote sensing satellites. It is built, launched, operated and maintained by the The mission completed in 2010 after serving for twelve years.

2001, GSAT-1: Successful launch of heavy rocket Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) with GSAT-1

2002, Kalpana-1: The METSAT is the first dedicated metrological and was renamed Kalpana, after Indian born US. astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It was designed for seven years of service and meant majorly for amassing climate and environment related information.

2004, EDUSAT: The first of its kind, Education is solely designed for the educated sector. The concept of smart class is conceived by this very It makes two way communication possible and supplied educational materials to the classrooms.

2005, CARTOSAT-1: It was launched by Polar Launch Vehicle. The CARTOSAT-1 mission ensured data continuity while introducing improvements in the spatial, spectral and radiometric resolutions.

2007, CARTOSAT-2: Launch of Cartosat-2 with Space Capsule Recovery Experiment and two foreign satellites and successful recovery of the space capsule. Launch of Italian AGILE by PSLV and Insat-4CR by GSLV.

2008, Chandrayaan: India's first lunar exploration mission from Sriharikota. It had a mission life of two years and majorly covered planetary and remote sensing sectors.

2011, YouthSAT: A joint Indo-Russian mission which does justice to its name by bringing together the students from graduation, post graduation and research scholar level. The is the part of Indian Mini Series and is second in line.

2013, MOM: This stole away all the lime light. Mars Obiter Mission also known as Mangalyaan is India's first venture into the interplanetary space and without an iota of doubt it is an enormous triumph.

2014, GSAT 16: A communication GSAT- 6 features an unfurl-able antenna, largest on board any Launch of GSLV-D6 also marks the success of indigenously developed upper stage cryogenic engine.

2015, GSAT 15: Communications carries communication transponders in Ku-band and a GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) payload.

2016, SCATSAT-1: The continuity of the OCEAN SAT, this helps gathering the data regarding the cyclones, wind and weather forecasts. It has a mission life of five years.

2017, Cartosat 2D: It needs no special mention. rocked the world and never ceased hitting the headlines post its launch via PSLV. Launching 104 satellites in a single rocket, it happens only in