From 'aspiring' groom to bride's 'veil', Imran Khan's marriage a meme riot

Social media exploded with jokes and memes when Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former cricketer Imran Khan on Sunday announced his third marriage with Bushra Maneka, who was his spiritual adviser.

Hours after the PTI officially confirmed the 65-year-old's marriage, the hashtag #MubarakImranKhan was trending on Twitter. Many people took to the micro-blogging site to write witty and humorous messages on Imran's third marriage.

Here are some memes that broke the Internet and will tickle your funny bone, as reported by Daily Times Pakistan.

1. The getting caught checking out a hot girl meme

You will burst into laugher, before your stomach hurts like hell. Most people questioned the PTI's chief's priorities ahead of elections and the marriage with Bushra fulfilled his priority.

2.

The aspiring to be a dulha meme

You can understand this feeling, which is portrayed exactly by a Twitterer, where a picture shows a young Imran, who is seeing a groom.

3. PTI trolls' being pretentious meme

The earlier reports of Imran's marriage with Bushra had led to speculations that the two were married. However, a user posted a picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who are in a situation room monitoring something major. So funny it is!

4. The mocking-the-brides-veil meme

A picture showed Bushra covering her face entirely with a veil, we all want to know 'pardey ke peechey kya hai' (What is behind those "curtains")!