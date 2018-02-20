From 'aspiring' groom to bride's 'veil', Imran Khan's marriage a meme riot

-
ALSO READImran Khan weds spiritual adviser Bushra Maneka, ties knot for third time Imran Khan denies 3rd marriage rumours; says he only proposed Will matrimony, for a third time, help Imran Khan's political career? Imran Khan marries for third time? Aides deny report Declare UK flat as an asset or bear consequences: Pak SC to Imran Khan
Social media exploded with jokes and memes when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former cricketer Imran Khan on Sunday announced his third marriage with Bushra Maneka, who was his spiritual adviser.
Hours after the PTI officially confirmed the 65-year-old's marriage, the hashtag #MubarakImranKhan was trending on Twitter. Many people took to the micro-blogging site to write witty and humorous messages on Imran's third marriage.
Here are some memes that broke the Internet and will tickle your funny bone, as reported by Daily Times Pakistan.ALSO READ: Imran Khan weds spiritual adviser Bushra Maneka, ties knot for third time
1. The getting caught checking out a hot girl meme
You will burst into laugher, before your stomach hurts like hell. Most people questioned the PTI's chief's priorities ahead of elections and the marriage with Bushra fulfilled his priority.
Ahahahaha #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/5Z8OHtim4y— H Tee Kay (@EventsTeek) February 19, 2018
2.
The aspiring to be a dulha meme
You can understand this feeling, which is portrayed exactly by a Twitterer, where a picture shows a young Imran, who is seeing a groom.
Couldn't resist! Best one yet! #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/jYpXMskmmt— Zahraa Saifullah (@ZahraaSaifullah) February 19, 2018
3. PTI trolls' being pretentious meme
The earlier reports of Imran's marriage with Bushra had led to speculations that the two were married. However, a user posted a picture of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who are in a situation room monitoring something major. So funny it is!
Situation in Raiwind...!!! #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/AIuMrhJ0Ql— ????????? ???????? (@khan_ki_cheeti) February 18, 2018
4. The mocking-the-brides-veil meme
A picture showed Bushra covering her face entirely with a veil, we all want to know 'pardey ke peechey kya hai' (What is behind those "curtains")!
Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah bless the couple w great bliss & contentment. Pakistan needs visionary leaders with both the ability to inspire and the capacity to deliver. May 2018 be the year in which the country has an abundance of choice of such leaders. pic.twitter.com/AmpJ6pFy5h— Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) February 18, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU