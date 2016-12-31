From Delhi's odd-even to COP 22, major environment issues of 2016

The world in 2015 admitted COP 21 agreement in Paris to protect our planet from ongoing climate change challenges. This becomes important because 2016's conference failed in achieving its goal. Different governments of the world are still not sure on how to reduce carbon emissions to help prevent global temperature from rising.



To support the Paris climate change goals, investments in renewable energy must go up swiftly in the next couple of years, changing economies will play a crucial role to achieve this. Now that the year 2016 is coming to an end, it is usual that we will look at the past, assess what's good we had done for the environmental after historic Paris agreement. Business Standard takes a look on the environmental happenings of 2016.

COP22: Marrakech Climate Summit

is the first meeting of the governing body of Paris Summit. From the Paris Agreement, the Marrakech summit served as the start of the implementation stage. Belgium, Germany, Italy and Sweden pledged $81 million new contributions for the Adaptation Fund which would help to raise fund for developing countries to take climate change initiatives. Also, worlds' 47 countries are committed to generate 100 per cent of their energy from renewable sources.

to scrap Paris Climate Deal

Donald Trump, during the campaign for the US election, promised to scrap the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to limit global warming below 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures. He also said that he would promote coal burning as the term global warming is given by China to curb Americas industrial growth. Trump wants to quash the America's Clean Power Plan, which would regulate emissions from power plants.

appointment as head of EPA transition team

Trump wants to dismantle EPA regulation and staff by cutting 70-80 per cent of EPA budget. For this, as head of EPA transition team. Ebell is Director of the Centre for Energy and Environment at the industry-funded Competitive Enterprise Institute. While his works are funded by Americas biggest polluters.

Formula by govt

Taking cognisance of the gas-chamber remark by the Supreme Court on increasing air pollution, government come out with formula. According to Teri report, during the first phase from 15 Jan to 30 Jan there is 21 per cent reduction in cars and 18 per cent increase in speed and 7 decrease in PM2.5. While in second phase, there was a 17 per cent decrease in car numbers and 13% increase in vehicle speed and 4 per cent decrease in PM2.5.

Role of NGT

played a significant role to address the environment emergency occurred due to air pollution in New Delhi. delivered some landmark judgements from the ban on a diesel vehicle to ban on construction in New Delhi. The green panel found mention in global media on the issues of dumping human excreta by aircraft over residential areas near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The Tribunal slap a fine of Rs 50,000 on aircraft which empty toilet tank on air.

World Culture Festival on banks of Yamuna river

World Culture Festival organised by Art of living is one of the issue which had its repercussion on the environment. The cultural extravaganza was held on the Yamuna flood plains. Many environmentalists criticised the Art of Living for degradation of Yamuna flood plain. orders AOL to pay Rs 5-crore fine for degradation of the environment. According to reports, diesel generators used to light up the place has done no good for New air pollution as it increased the sulphur content in the air.