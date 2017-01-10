TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award
Business Standard

From Flipkart's new CEO to Ronaldo wins FIFA award: 5 key developments

In other news, Mulayam says no rift with son, blames Ram Gopal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA, Best Player Award, Real Madrid, Wins
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Twitter (@FIFAcom)

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Flipkart's new CEO

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have handed over the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of marquee American investor Tiger Global. Krishnamurthy was on Monday named the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based company. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.


Tata vs Mistry

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition.


HDFC Bank to introduce robot

HDFC Bank, the country’s second-largest private one, will be using robots at its branches, to assist customers. Nitin Chugh, their country head for digital banking, said more ‘humanoids’ would be deployed after seeing the response from customers. Then, the scale of work done with these would be expanded.


SP family feud 

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has staged a coup against him, decided to state on Monday that the two had no differences. "There is no rift with my son. One person is creating problems. I am sure the issues will be resolved," he said, in a reference to cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, a prime organiser of Akhilesh's moves in the ongoing power struggle.


FIFA best player award

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Best Male Player Award over his great rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for a stellar 2015-16 season, at a glittering ceremony here. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or, given by France Football magazine, in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with Real and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

From Flipkart's new CEO to Ronaldo wins FIFA award: 5 key developments

In other news, Mulayam says no rift with son, blames Ram Gopal

Flipkart's new CEO, Ronaldo wins FIFA award, Tata vs Mistry and others: 5 key developments
Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Flipkart's new CEO

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have handed over the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of marquee American investor Tiger Global. Krishnamurthy was on Monday named the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based company. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.

Tata vs Mistry

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition.


HDFC Bank to introduce robot

HDFC Bank, the country’s second-largest private one, will be using robots at its branches, to assist customers. Nitin Chugh, their country head for digital banking, said more ‘humanoids’ would be deployed after seeing the response from customers. Then, the scale of work done with these would be expanded.


SP family feud 

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has staged a coup against him, decided to state on Monday that the two had no differences. "There is no rift with my son. One person is creating problems. I am sure the issues will be resolved," he said, in a reference to cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, a prime organiser of Akhilesh's moves in the ongoing power struggle.


FIFA best player award

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Best Male Player Award over his great rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for a stellar 2015-16 season, at a glittering ceremony here. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or, given by France Football magazine, in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with Real and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

From Flipkart's new CEO to Ronaldo wins FIFA award: 5 key developments

In other news, Mulayam says no rift with son, blames Ram Gopal

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Flipkart's new CEO

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have handed over the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of marquee American investor Tiger Global. Krishnamurthy was on Monday named the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based company. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.

Tata vs Mistry

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted.     Tata Sons says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition.


HDFC Bank to introduce robot

HDFC Bank, the country’s second-largest private one, will be using robots at its branches, to assist customers. Nitin Chugh, their country head for digital banking, said more ‘humanoids’ would be deployed after seeing the response from customers. Then, the scale of work done with these would be expanded.


SP family feud 

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has staged a coup against him, decided to state on Monday that the two had no differences. "There is no rift with my son. One person is creating problems. I am sure the issues will be resolved," he said, in a reference to cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, a prime organiser of Akhilesh's moves in the ongoing power struggle.


FIFA best player award

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Best Male Player Award over his great rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for a stellar 2015-16 season, at a glittering ceremony here. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or, given by France Football magazine, in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with Real and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

image
Business Standard
177 22