From Flipkart's new CEO to Ronaldo wins FIFA award: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Flipkart's new CEO

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have handed over the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of marquee American investor Tiger Global. Krishnamurthy was on Monday named the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based company. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.



Tata vs Mistry





ALSO READ: Tatas question Mistry's right to move NCLT After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the war between former chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted. says the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT), as they own only 2.17 per cent in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition.

HDFC Bank to introduce robot





ALSO READ: Now, a robot to assist you at HDFC Bank HDFC Bank, the country’s second-largest private one, will be using robots at its branches, to assist customers. Nitin Chugh, their country head for digital banking, said more ‘humanoids’ would be deployed after seeing the response from customers. Then, the scale of work done with these would be expanded.

SP family feud





ALSO READ: Mulayam says no rift with son, blames Ram Gopal Yadav, founder-patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has staged a coup against him, decided to state on Monday that the two had no differences. "There is no rift with my son. One person is creating problems. I am sure the issues will be resolved," he said, in a reference to cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, a prime organiser of Akhilesh's moves in the ongoing power struggle.

FIFA best player award