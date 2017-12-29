JUST IN
Mumbai pub fire tragedy: Guilty won't be spared says CM Devendra Fadnavis
From floods to pub fire: Tragedies that jolted Mumbai on 29th in 2017

The midnight blaze killed 14 people, including 11 women, and injured 21

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A view of the charred building in which a fire broke out in Mumbai. At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. PTI Photo

India's financial capital was rocked by three tragedies this year - a deluge, a stampede and a major blaze - all on the 29th.

The series of '29' began on August 29 when torrential rain brought Mumbai to its knees, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees and leaving hundreds of Mumbaikars stranded. At least 10 people were killed in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.


Exactly a month later, on September 29, 23 people lost their lives in a stampede on a bridge linking the Elphinstone Road and Parel stations.
FILE PHOTO: Passengers caught in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge in Mumbai. The army aims at completing this pedestrian overbridge by January. Photo: PTI


And today, in the dying days of the year, tragedy struck again on the 29th with a fire breaking out in a pub in a building in the Kamala Mills compound hosting a birthday party.

The midnight blaze killed 14 people, including 11 women, and injured 21.

The three tragedies, on the same day of various months, were also linked by allegations that they were the result of apathy and could have been avoided.

