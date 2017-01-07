From Florida airport shooting to GDP growth forecast: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

At least five persons were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday, officials said. The shooter has been taken into custody. The motive for the attack is yet to be known, according to law enforcement officials, CNBC reported. All flights were grounded and additional areas of the airport were being evacuated. The Broward County sheriff's office tweeted that there were unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired on airport property and it was conducting an active search.

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home." "His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."

Retirement fund body EPFO has made it mandatory for its about 50 lakh pensioners and around four crore subscribers to provide either Aadhaar or a proof that they have applied for it till month-end to remain the beneficiary of its social security schemes. "At present it is the correct position that the pensioners as well as members would have to provide Aadhaar or enrolment slips by January 31, 2017, to continue services provided by the EPFO," Employees' Provide Fund Organisation's Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy told PTI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet at the NIA Special Court against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Bahadur Ali in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the LeT to commit terror attacks in India. "NIA has filed a charge sheet against Bahadur Ali, under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, Foreigners Act and Arms Act. Strong and clinching evidence has been found in the investigations regarding his involvement with LeT, his training in Pakistan and that in a very much organised manner he has been sent to India to carry out the terrorist attack," Inspector General of NIA, Alok Mittal said.

