From Jallikattu cheer in TN to train accident in Andhra: 5 key developments

Jallikattu to commence from Sunday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is expected to inaugurate a Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, Madurai district, which is famous for the sport, on Sunday at 10 am. The President of India and the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Saturday gave their nods to an ordinance allowing the bull taming sport of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. This marks the end of a five-day protest by students and youth across the state. Jallikattu will now take place after a gap of three years on Sunday and Monday across Tamil Nadu.

Apple guns for Qualcomm in $1-bn lawsuit

Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the US government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones. Qualcomm is a major supplier to both Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for "modem" chips that connect phones to wireless networks. The two companies together accounted for 40 per cent of Qualcomm's $23.5 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

President Trump's protectionist tone worries world capitals

invoked the image of a US plagued by weak borders, lopsided alliances and bad trade deals in an inauguration speech that hammered on his “America First” view of foreign policy and undermined hopes abroad that the new president would moderate his protectionist tone. “For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidised the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military,” Trump said in his speech, adding, “We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own.”

hit by absence of Union ministers, demonetisation

With no Union minister present to project the state as a preferred investment destination and demonetisation hitting the small-scale cash-based industries hard, West Bengal could attract investment commitments only worth Rs 2,35,290 crore at the 2017 edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, the lowest since the branding of the state’s business potential kicked off. The investment proposals this year are lower by six per cent as compared to the previous year, when the state secured commitments worth Rs 2,50,253.74 crore.

12 dead in in Andhra

Twelve people were killed as seven coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The incident took place around 11 pm when the train was going to Bhubaneswar.