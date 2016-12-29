From Jan 1, no e-token needed for Bangladeshis seeking Indian visa

The Indian High Commission in has scrapped the e-token or prior appointment free system for Bangladeshi travelers. This will come into effect from January 1.

The decision was taken in line with its ongoing effort to 'streamline, liberalise and ease the process of securing Indian visas', reports the Dhaka Tribune.

The measure is aimed at facilitating people-to-people contacts between and Bangladesh, said a press statement from the High Commission.

The Bangladeshi applicants seeking visas will need to have confirmed air, train or bus tickets (issued by authorised operators for Bangladesh- bus services) with them when they apply and the date of journey should be after seven days but within one month of submission of the application form.

IVAC Mirpur will only receive walk-in Tourist applications from confirmed travellers and senior citizens from January 1.

The press statement also said the High Commission's appointment free tourist facility for women travellers and their immediate family members with confirmed tickets, that began on October 2016 and has been very successful, will continue at IVAC Mirpur instead of IVAC Uttara from January 1, 2017.

On the other hand, the applicants with appointment dates/e-tokens may continue to deposit their Tourist applications at the following IVACs: Gulshan, Uttara, Motijheel, Mymensingh, Barisal, Khulna, Jessore, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Chittagong and Sylhet, the statement added.