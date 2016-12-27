From K12 to IIT, campuses bank on organised players for study tours

From schools to even Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), educational institutions are increasingly banking on organised players like and Cox & Kings for conducting study tours. So much so, that industry estimates peg the segment at a revenue of over Rs 200 crore, growing at a rate of 20 per cent per annum.

For instance, IIT Delhi collaborated with an organised player for a 10-day Europe trip. According to schools and institutes alike, organised players not only bring in a ready network of overseas service providers at various destinations but also ensure security of students.

Moreover, institutes also find services of organised players to be cost effective. "Collaborating with organised players tends to reduce co-ordination costs for us since they have their own network. We are open to collaborating with different players. However, these players need to set terms and conditions," said P Vigneswara Ilavarasan, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi, while refusing to divulge details of such tie-ups. According to Ilavarasan, IIT Delhi supports such tours partly while the rest is paid by students.

Demand for organised players for edu-tours has also been fueled by the increasing number of international schools in the country, apart from domestic schools adopting international curriculum and pedagogy that requires increased number of non-classroom experience.

Experts cite that Indians are willing to spend more and more on their child's education even as international and premium schools are foraying even into tier 2 and 3 cities. In addition, enrolments are going up on the upwards of 14 per cent per annum.

"What this means is that unlike some schools were emphasis is on classroom alone, the international school are more balanced and experience oriented. Even Indian schools are gradually adopting this model including state board schools promoting non-classroom experiences. This provides opportunity for travel to grow at a time when there are hardly any organised player providing study tours to educational institutions," said Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head - Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services & Innovation, (India) Ltd.

Moreover, according to Alapatt, the company has designed products and services that involve both fun and learning. "It is build around what the curriculum of the school so that it is relevant to what students are learning," Alapatt added.

Seconding Alapatt is Veena Singh, founder principal of Dehradun-based Unison World School. "The evolving curriculum and pedagogy has also made it almost mandatory for schools and educational institutions to include such experiential tours as part of their programs, thereby giving rise to need of organised players in the market," said Singh.

However, the challenge ahead is the growing cost of such tours overall for schools which could result in reluctance among students and parents for participation, say some.

"We realised that Thomas Cook's trips were more organised and children were more secure. We realised that organised players go an extra mile and ensure that children do a thorough observation on the tour. The only concern is that it keeps getting more expensive year-on-year. Our school do two domestic and one international tour every year. While a typical five-day tour to places like Paris costs Rs 1.2 lakh, a domestic five-day trip costs around Rs 30,000-40,000," said Neelu Lamba, principal of Hiranandani Foundation School.