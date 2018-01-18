From kite flying to pushing innovation: Modi, Netanyahu cement ties in Guj

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu flew kites, led a roadshow and spoke effusively about their friendship during a day-long visit to Gujarat in a public show of top-level backing for the fast-growing ties between India and Israel. Netanyahu said his country seeks to cooperate with India "in every field" and praised Modi for "revolutionising" his country. In turn, the Indian leader said he waited for "my friend" to visit India so they could together inaugurate an entrepreneur incubation centre for start-ups. The bonding between the two leaders notwithstanding India voting in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution rejecting the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was on full display at the very start of Netanyahu's visit to Modi's home state. ALSO READ: Netanyahu to meet business leaders in Mumbai, pay tributes to 26/11 victims Modi received Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his wife Sara, at the airport with a bearhug, and then the three set off on an 8-km roadshow to the Sabarmati Ashram, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi for many years. The road to Sabarmati Ashram was lined with people on both sides, with some carrying Indian and Israeli flags, as folk artists from several states sang and danced on stages erected at vantage points. However, unlike last year's roadshow that Modi held with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe where they travelled in an open jeep, clicking pictures and waving at cheering crowds, Wednesday's event was a heavily guarded affair, with the leaders seated in SUVs, apparently due to security reasons. ALSO READ: Scrapped $500-mn Israeli missile deal back on track: Benjamin Netanyahu Once at the Ashram, the prime minister was in the role of a guide, showing the visiting couple around the place where they tried their hands at Gandhi's spinning wheel, wearing garlands of handspun cotton yarn. The wheel had become emblematic of Gandhi's non-violent resistance to the colonial rule and underpinned his vision of self-reliance. Later, the two leaders addressed young entrepreneurs at Deo Dholera after dedicating the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), a public-private partnership (PPP) venture set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities. "Prime Minister Modi is changing India, by the force in vision of his leadership. He is revolutionising India. He is catapulting it into the future and as one of the world's great powers. And he is doing it through the power of innovation," Netanyahu said. "I want young Israelis to come to India, not just with the backpack, but with a laptop.

This is essentially a boundless potential and that's why I have come here, to encourage young innovators from our two countries to work together," he said, adding that Israel seeks cooperation with India in every field. Friendship was the constant theme as the two leaders acknowledged the immense potential for further cementing the bonds between the two nations. "I thank Modi for his vision and for his friendship, and for recognising the immense potential of our partnership" the Israeli leader said. Underscoring the vast scope of pertnership between the two countries, Netanyahu said he wanted cooperation in areas as diverse as water conservation and agriculture to cyberspace and life sciences. "Today, I have a simple message. I want young Indians to know that Israel wants to form a partnership with you in technology, in water, in agriculture, in cyber, in drones, in health, in life sciences, in every field. We are your partner," he said. Modi voiced happiness over the inauguration of iCreate in the presence of Netanyahu. "When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have stronger relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation," Modi said. The work for setting up iCreate was launched in 2011 by Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. "We are working towards making the entire system in our country innovation-friendly. Curiousity produces intent, whose power leads to innovation that will make new India," he added. Innovation, he said, plays a major role in bringing together the people of India and Israel. "People of Israel have proved that it is not the size and shape of a country but the determination of its citizens which takes it ahead," he said. Impressed by some of the innovations put on display at iCreate, Netanyahu said, "The world knows about iPods, they know about iPads, but there is one more 'i' the world needs to know about - iCreate." As cordiality punctuated the engagement of the two leaders, the entire house burst into guffaw when Netanyau called both himself and Modi young. "As you all know, I am sure you have noticed, Prime Minister Modi and I are both very young and very optimistic. We are young in our thinking and we are optimistic about the future," he said, as Modi was seen breaking into a hearty laugh. The Israeli leader wrapped up his speech with a chant of 'Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Jai Israel' (victory be to India and Israel). Netanyahu also gifted a Gal-Mobile water desalination and purification jeep to Modi, which the latter dedicated to the people of Suigam village in Banaskantha district. The two also visited the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad village of Sabarkantha district set up in 2015 with Israeli collaboration.