From Nigeria air strike to Salman Khan arms act case: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

error





ALSO READ: Nigeria bombs refugee camp instead of Boko Haram extremists, kills over 100 A Nigerian state official says an Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers. The Borno state government official is helping to coordinate the evacuation of wounded. The official spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to reporters.

at Raisina Dialogue





ALSO READ: Gains of globalisation at risk, warns PM Prime Minister on Tuesday said Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to have a dialogue with India. On India's relations with China, the PM said it wasn't "unnatural" for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences, but called upon Beijing to show sensitivity and respect for New Delhi's core concerns and interests. Speaking at the second edition of Raisina Dialogue, an international conference on issues of geopolitics jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation, the PM echoed Chinese President Xi Jinping's views on globalisation, made earlier in the day at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kanpur train tragedy





ALSO READ: ISI hand seen behind Indore-Patna Express train derailment

Daiichi penalty

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories, to abide by their previous undertaking and ensure the penalty that the Singapore Tribunal had awarded in favour of Daiichi remained secured, pending the ongoing proceedings before the court. This followed a submission by the Singh brothers to the court that capital infusion was necessary to run the multi-million dollar company.

ALSO READ: Daiichi penalty: HC refuses to secure Singh brothers' assets Pakistan's ISI may be behind the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express train near Kanpur that claimed 140 lives and the failed attempt last year to blow up goods and passenger trains near Ghorasahan station in Bihar, police said on Tuesday. East Champaran Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana said Moti Paswan, one of three criminals arrested in the district recently, confessed during interrogation that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had planned the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in November last year.

Salman Khan arms act case



A court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict in the case under Arms Act against actor Salman Khan. This is one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on. Khan and his sister Alveera arrived Jodhpur on Tuesday (January 17) evening. He will be appearing in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.