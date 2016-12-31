From P V Sindhu to surpassing UK's economy, 2016 was a year of many firsts

The year 2016 has been a rough year for India. From a harsh attempt to suppress free speech, food, demonetisation, Terrorist attacks such as Pathankot and Uri, it’s no surprise everyone is counting down the days till the year is over.

Business Standard bring you list of things that happened for the first time in 2016:

1. becomes the first Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. However, she didn’t win a medal but she did make a name for herself. As she became one of the few gymnasts in the world to execute the Produnova vault which is also known as the ‘vault of death’.

2. P V Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics, as well as the youngest Indian to ever win a medal.

3. became the first woman wrestler from India to win a medal at the Olympics. She proved her mettle by winning a bronze medal in the 58 kg category.

4. At the Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Indian athletes continued their winning streak, even as television channels back home decided not to broadcast their feats. Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Deepa Malik overcame immense odds to take home medals for javelin, high jump, and shot-put, respectively.

5. Football club Bengaluru FC made history in October by reaching the finals of the AFC Cup. It was the first time an Indian team had made it to the final of this tournament.

6. India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, introduced the Reliance Jio service with the world’s cheapest data rates and free voice calls, changing the game in the country’s telecom market.

7. Bharat Biotech, an Indian company, became the first to file a patent for a vaccine against the virus, proving that local firms can also be path-breakers in scientific research.

8. In September, the unveiled the world’s largest solar power plant, located in Tamil Nadu. The project can produce 648 mw of power.

9. In January, Sikkim became India’s first state.

10. India’s finally ruled that temples can’t ban women or restrict their entry. The landmark decision was targeted at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Hindu temple in Kerala which doesn’t allow women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the temple.

11. The year 2016 was very important for the Indian space programme which scored prominent and significant successes in the launch vehicle, satellite, applications and space exploration domains. India has launched some 34 satellites this year.

12. Indian government approved country’s biggest tax reform since Independence, the (GST). GST will replace at least 17 state and federal taxes and bring them under one unified tax structure.

13. India ambitiously pushed forward in its dream of going cashless, despite the flawed execution of its demonetisation drive. Prime minister Modi wants 1.3 billion Indians to go cash-free and use digital payment services instead.

14. For the first time in nearly 150 years, India's economy surpasses that of United Kingdom.

15. India cricket team has played under DRS system for first time in home series against England.

16. Diwali was celebrated for the first time at the United Nations, with the world body’s headquarters being illuminated in view of the Indian festival of lights.

17. For the first time in a decade, Air India has reported an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in the last financial year, aided by lower fuel costs and rise in passenger numbers. The state-owned airline, which is working on ways to improve its financials, had an operating loss of Rs 2,636 crore in 2014-15.

18. In a scathing attack on Pakistan during the 33rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India said the main reason for disturbances in Kashmir is the cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan that stems from its territorial ambitions over the place that has found concrete expression in repeated armed aggressions.

19. For the first time in the history of Indo-Sri Lankan negotiations on the fishing issue troubling the two countries, India has agreed to “consider” the Sri Lankan proposal for the joint patrolling of the Palk Strait by the naval arms of the two countries.

20. Mother Teresa, was canonised as a Saint and rechristened as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis at the Vatican, Rome