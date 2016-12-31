From Samajwadi Party crisis to BHIM app launch: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Mulayam expels Akhilesh







Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for "gross indiscipline", a decision that will lead to a political crisis in Uttar Pradesh.

Demonetisation: 50 days later







The demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has been the most disruptive policy measure in several decades. Business Standard looks at its impact on the economy, banking system, companies, markets and citizens.

IDBI, SBT slash lending rates





Banks on Friday started passing on the benefits of the huge deposit accretion due to demonetisation, with IDBI Bank cutting its lending rate by 15 basis points, even as the government told banks to ensure there was adequate cash available in rural areas and cash vending machines were replenished on time.

relaxes ATM withdrawal limit





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500 per card, from January 1, 2017. The weekly withdrawal limit (Rs 24,000) remains unchanged. RBI said disbursals would be mostly in Rs 500 notes.

PM launches digital payments app BHIM