From sanitation to IT sector: Bill Gates, Yogi Aditynath discuss key issues

founder Bill Gates on Friday met Chief Minister and discussed the repercussions of lack of clean water.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said the two leaders spoke about the consequences of encephalitis and water-borne diseases on the natives.

To this effect, Awasthi said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was being signed to take up developmental activities to curb the spread of this life-threatening disease.

Discussions were also held on reviving the agricultural sector through advanced technological measures like soil testing, seeding and so on.

However, it was also noted that the Bill Gates Foundation would assist the UP government on matters related to cleanliness, proper treatment of sewage, and so on.

Further, Awasthi claimed that would work towards the development of the IT sector, along with discussions on tackling tuberculosis, child malnutrition, maternal health, sewage treatment and soil-mapping techniques.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh requested the founder and head of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to concentrate on making "Model Villages" to inspire the local people.

Singh, who met Gates in the capital had requested him to initiate health awareness programmes in the country.

The home minister suggested that the Foundation should concentrate on developing villages and make them model ones.

On a related note, the business tycoon is expected to arrive in Vizag later in the afternoon, where he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, he is expected to attend the valedictory function of Agri Tech.

Later in the evening, Gates will attend the Association of Domestic Tour Operations of India Conclave 2017, followich which a review meeting is to be held with officials there, prior to his departure.