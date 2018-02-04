From SRK to Big B, here are celebrities and their following on social media

Last week Amitabh Bachchan had Twitter and his flock of fans and brands in a tizzy. Bachchan reportedly threatened to walk away from the 30-million-odd followers on the platform because Twitter’s new policy had shaved 60,000 off the number.

Why, one would ask, does that matter? The answer lies in the spidery web of brands, endorsements, celebrities and consumers stretching across social media platforms—from Facebook to Twitter to Instagram. And the power wielded by the social network upon brands and consumers. Be it Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar or Jacqueline ...