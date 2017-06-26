From surgical strikes to GST: 5 achievements PM Modi listed out in US

From the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the conducted by the Indian Army last year, Prime Minister on Sunday trotted out what he saw as his administration's achievements -- at his meetings with American CEOs and Indian-Americans.

In a visit described as 'low key' and without the fanfare of PM Modi's previous trip, no big galas have been organised by the Indian side, ostensibly in a bid to keep a low profile. However, the Prime Minister did hold a meeting with a group of CEOs from the top 20 American companies, followed by an Indian-American community event in the Washington DC suburb of Virginia.

Speaking to the two very distinct audiences, the Prime Minister was both India's chief agent, wooing captains of American industry to invest in India, and a politician tapping into the Indian diaspora in the US by informing them of his government's successes.

Here are the top statements made by PM Modi in the US:

1) The world saw India's strength: As As reported earlier , while addressing Indian-Americans at the reception in Virginia, PM Modi said the carried out across the Line of Control (LoC) proved that India would not hesitate to take the toughest measures to defend itself, while noting that no country in the world had questioned it -- an apparent swipe at Pakistan.

"When India carried out the surgical strikes, the world realised the our strength and saw that while we exercise restraint, when the need arises, India can also show its strength and might in dealing with terror and protecting itself," he said to thunderous applause from the diaspora.

2) 'Game-changer' a lesson for all: During his interaction with a group of CEOs from the top 20 American firms, PM Modi, as During his interaction with a group of CEOs from the top 20 American firms, PM Modi, as reported earlier , said India has emerged as a business-friendly destination, adding that the upcoming implementation of the regime beginning next month would only make things better.

"The implementation of the landmark initiative of could be a subject of studies in US business schools," Modi told the gathered CEOs. The Prime Minister also urged them to invest in India.

3) Everyone is looking at India: Continuing with his pitch for greater investments, PM Modi went on to make India's case. As Continuing with his pitch for greater investments, PM Modi went on to make India's case. As reported earlier , the PM told the assembled CEOs: "The whole world is looking at India. Seven thousand reforms alone by GOI for ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance." The quote was tweeted out by Gopal Bagley, spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the hour-long interaction, at the Willard Hotel, where he is staying, Modi gave a patient hearing to the wish-list of the CEOs. The meeting's attendees included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others.

4) Not a single stain on his govt: At the Virginia event, the Prime Minister also burnished his 'clean' image, stating that there has not been "even one taint or blot" on his government in the past three years, At the Virginia event, the Prime Minister also burnished his 'clean' image, stating that there has not been "even one taint or blot" on his government in the past three years, agency reports said.

"Indians hate corruption," he told the nearly 600 Indian-American community members at a reception in Virginia. The Prime Minister also assured the Indian diaspora in the US that his government would continue to strive to take India to newer heights.

5) Technology and transparency: As As reported earlier , while addressing the crowd in Virginia, the Prime Minister hailed the role of technology in bringing transparency in governance. In fact, was not the only policy matter which came up, PM Modi also narrated the success of the direct benefit transfer of gas subsidy, in reference to the flagship Ujjwala Yojana, to the Indian Diaspora.

"Technology brings transparency. It integrates the leadership and governance. With the help of technology, direct benefit transfer debit schemes like the gas subsidy have proved successful," he told the gathering.