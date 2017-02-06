From Tata Sons EGM to Jat quota stir: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.

Tata Sons EGM today





ALSO READ: Tata Sons EGM today to oust Mistry as director It would be an end of an era at Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, with its shareholders’ meeting on Monday at an extraordinary general meeting to oust former chairman Cyrus Mistry as a director from the board. The Mistry family had first acquired shares in Tata Sons in 1965 and Mistry’s father, Pallonji Mistry, was first appointed as a Tata Sons director in 1980 and retired in 2004. Cyrus joined two years later as a director and became Tata Sons chairman in 2012 though the family did not have any nomination right on the board. After differences of opinion with group patriarch Ratan Tata, Mistry was ousted as a chairman on October 24 last year in a surprise move by the Tata Sons board.

Sasikala to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister





ALSO READ: Sasikala set to be next Tamil Nadu CM as Panneerselvam resigns V K Sasikala, aide and head of late J Jayalalithaa’s domestic arrangements for about three decades, will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. She would smoothly taken over as head of the ruling AIADMK after Jayalalithaa’s death in December, without any dissent. The entire senior leadership said they saw her as the late supremo’s successor – she was formally elected party head on December 30.

Run-up to monetary policy review





ALSO READ: BS Poll: Majority see rate cut by RBI The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy could be a close call, as the case for a rate cut or pause are equally strong. Indeed, most of the 17 economists polled by Business Standard were hesitant to give a clear call on the possible policy outcome. While six economists expected RBI to pause on Wednesday, 11 said the chances of RBI cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) were a bit on the higher side. One basis point is equal to one one-hundredth of one percentage point (0.01 per cent).

UP election 2017: Modi addresses rally





ALSO READ: UP polls: BJP junks note ban mention in speeches Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 30 public rallies for the 243-member Bihar Assembly polls in October-November 2015 but he is likely to address less than half of that in the run-up to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly polls. The PM launched his UP campaign by addressing a public rally in Meerut on Saturday, and followed with another one in Aligarh on Sunday.

Jat quota agitation enters 8th day