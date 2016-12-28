From Tata Sons sues Mistry to Agni-5 test-firing: 5 key developments

In other news, the government cancels FCRA licences of 20,000 NGOs

Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments across the country.



Tata vs Mistry





Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on its ousted chairman, Cyrus P Mistry, for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive company documents including minutes of board meetings, financial information and data. It termed attaching dozens of confidential and sensitive company documents with the petition filed by his family investment firms before the National Company Law Tribunal against his removal, as "reckless failure" in discharging of "fiduciary, legal and contractual duties" by Mistry.

Newsmakers of the Year

Earlier this month, Raghuram Rajan addressed Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad students on global economic challenges but steered clear of talking of India-specific issues — including demonetisation. For a man who rarely hesitated to openly voice his opinions, this new-found reticence was explicable only because the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has resolved not to comment on India-related issues for at least a year after he demitted office in September.

Carrie Fisher dies





American actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, has died at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack, media reports said. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People magazine on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, which read: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning."

Licences of 20,000 NGOs cancelled





Licences of around 20,000 of 33,000 NGOs have been cancelled by the government after they were found to be allegedly violating various provisions of the FCRA, thus barring them from receiving foreign funds. This was conveyed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a review of the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry.

Agni-5 missile test-firing